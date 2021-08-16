Adele's new Kensington mansion has special features for boyfriend Rich Paul The Hello singer reportedly plans to convert the homes into one big property

Weeks after it was revealed that Adele has purchased a third home in Beverly Hills, she has now also reportedly shelled out £11million on not one but two Kensington properties.

According to The Mirror, the Someone Like You singer plans to knock through the walls of the neighbouring homes to create one impressive mansion as part of a £2 million renovation – and the finished result will come complete with some features her new boyfriend Rich Paul could enjoy.

Inside the four-storey home, the entire first floor will feature Adele’s master suite with a 1,000 square foot bedroom as well as his and hers bathrooms and dressing rooms, which could come in handy should Rich stay.

Meanwhile, the top floor is expected to consist of three en suite bedrooms and a second playroom, the ground floor will have the living room, dining room, kitchen and study, and the basement will have a two-car garage and another playroom for her eight-year-old son, Angelo, whom she shares with her ex-husband Simon Konecki.

Adele now owns several homes in Kensington and Beverly Hills

Adele and Simon live in very close proximity when the singer is in Beverly Hills, which makes it easier for them to co-parent their son.

The Rolling in the Deep hitmaker purchased her first home in the star-studded area in 2016, spending a reported $9.5 million for a four-bedroom, six-bathroom home with a swimming pool.

Adele's reported new boyfriend, Rich Paul

After Adele and Simon went their separate ways, she expanded her property portfolio by buying another stunning home across the street in 2019. The $10 million home is thought to be where Simon now resides, and she has also recently invested in a third property next door which belonged to her friend Nicole Richie.

