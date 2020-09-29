EastEnders actress Louisa Lytton unveils her stunning new kitchen

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Louisa Lytton has been keeping fans updated with her home renovation project after moving house earlier this month, and couldn't resist showing off her stunning kitchen after investing in some new furniture on Tuesday.

The EastEnders actress took to Instagram to share a photo of the modern kitchen, saying she wanted to show off her "favourite house purchase so far". The purchase was a set of upcycled matte black and rattan dining chairs, which she bought from Instagram shop House of Rattan.

The stylish chairs won the approval of Louisa's fans and friends including co-star Lacey Turner, who commented: "Omg," and Stevie Basaula, who wrote: "Serious," adding a heart eye emoji. The rest of Louisa's kitchen attracted complimentary comments too, with one fan telling the actress: "Coming together so nicely."

The rest of Louisa's kitchen has a monochrome colour scheme, with sleek glossy cabinets and grey worktops, and an island unit at the middle which has been lined with three black and cream bar stools.

A pair of pendant lights from The White Company hang overhead, while a cream H&M vase filled with dried flowers adds a stylish finishing touch.

Louisa Lytton revealed a glimpse inside her new kitchen

Louisa and her fiancé Benny moved into their house in mid-September, and she revealed that it had become a new focus for them both after they were forced to postpone their wedding due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Reminiscing on her fond memories from her former flat, Louisa wrote: "It was mine and @bennnyy__ first home. Goodbye wedding (for now) Hello house."

The former Strictly contestant also said she was considering starting her own Instagram account dedicated to charting their home renovations, following in the footsteps of celebrities like Rochelle Humes, Billie Faiers, and fellow soap actress Brooke Vincent.

