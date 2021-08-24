Carol Vorderman's Welsh home is a paradise retreat

Former Countdown star Carol Vorderman usually resides at her home in Bristol, but she also owns a second property in Pembrokeshire, Wales. The latter is where the star is currently staying, and by day she appears to be enjoying paddleboarding and sun-soaked activities but by night this is where she relaxes. From its panoramic balcony to its pristine bedroom, take a look around…

The balcony at Carol's home is a real highlight of the property as it offers up views of the stunning Welsh coastline. On sunny days, the mathematician likes to spend time alfresco and one day she shared her morning view with her fans.

Carol has a white outdoor table which is where she had placed her laptop and a cup of tea. There is also a tray of previously burned candles showing that the space is also used come evening time.

Carol's Welsh home has jaw-dropping views

The glass-fronted balcony has a slate floor and there is also a rattan chair and footstool ideal for lounging.

The star likes to work outside

As Carol snapped a mirror selfie, fans were able to see the inside of the property. There are bi-fold doors leading from her living room which allow the balcony space to the opened up fully. In the lounge, the star has a grey sofa with a matching grey throw in a furry material and there are lanterns dotted around the room for added atmosphere.

The living room is super stylish

The bedroom is just as stylish with a plush grey carpet, crisp white sheets, and a luxurious quilted bedspread. There is also a television mounted on the wall so that the star can enjoy a spot of TV in bed.

The bedroom is also so chic

The garden of the property was also revealed when the 60-year-old decided to tackle her own DIY project, putting a storage box together in the soaring heat.

This residence appears to be more modern than Carol's main home in Bristol which exudes charm with its regal features. In her living room, for example, she has double-height ceilings and a statement chandelier.

