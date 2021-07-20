Carol Vorderman makes rare comment about her son Cameron's learning difficulties The 24-year-old was born with severe dyslexia and ADD

Carol Vorderman is enjoying the summer in her West Wales home but on Monday she headed to London to promote her online maths school – themathsfactor.com.

The 60-year-old visited BBC Morning Live and explained to presenters Gethin Jones and Kym Marsh how her teaching had helped thousands of children – including her own.

Explaining how her online school works, she explained: "So I have, and have had for many years, an online maths school, themathsfactor.com, and during the first lockdown, when schools were absolutely closed, I was teaching half a million children online, primary school children.

Revealing why her teaching works, she added: "It's not just fun, I think what a lot of people forget is children love to learn. My boy is 24 now and he was born with special education needs and he was in a special school for many years so not only do I love teaching but I learned how to teach children who struggle and that's what the video lessons are about and I teach patterns and the visual side of it so the lessons are the core of it and then they have their avatars and have posters and can win certificates and all the paraphernalia that the kids love is all there and it's all colourful."

Carol with baby Cameron

It's not the first time the former Countdown star has opened up about her son's struggles. Last year, when he received a First Class Honours degree for his studies in Animation, she took to Twitter to reveal her pride.

Carol tweeted: "My son Cameron was born with the severest dyslexia & ADD, by the age of 6, many schools had refused to accept him.

"He went to a 'special school' for 4 yrs. Then to mainstream where he was bullied (common for kids like him). At age 16 he changed to a school which was kinder."

The presenter has two children with ex-husband Patrick King

She continued: "Cam has only ever wanted to be a video games designer. He's profoundly bright, hard-working and a good person.

"In spite of his slower start in life, this week he got this... FIRST CLASS B.A. Honours Degree in Animation #HisTimeToShine. I couldn't be more proud of him."