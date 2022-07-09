Carol Vorderman looks unreal in wild figure-hugging outfit The former Countdown star posed inside an airplane

Carol Vorderman put a different spin on a pilot's uniform for a stunning selfie inside an airplane's cockpit on Friday.

READ: Carol Vorderman wows fans with hiking photos alongside lookalike daughter

The 61-year-old showcased her phenomenal curves in a pair of skintight leopard print leggings and a figure-hugging, long-sleeved blue top while posing in a pilot's hat for some behind-the-scenes snaps on Instagram.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Carol Vorderman looks stunning in printed bikini

Carol revealed she was filming an advert and the plane she was in had been converted into a dressing room – but being a qualified pilot herself, she couldn't resist an impromptu photoshoot in the plush flight deck.

Sharing a trio of photos, Carol wrote: "Had such a laugh having an entire aeroplane as my dressing room to shoot a new commercial today. Had to try on the Captain's hat tho.... Suits me?"

READ: Carol Vorderman's daily diet: how she maintains her fabulous figure

GALLERY: Inside Carol Vorderman's beautiful Bristol home

She added: "Hello ladies and gentlemen, this is Captain Vorderman speaking. Hold on to your seatbelts and your airbags cos we're in for a HELLUVA ride."

Carol looked gorgeous in her outfit

Carol's outing comes after she finally unveiled her new campervan this week after months of converting an ordinary van into a mobile home.

Clearly delighted by the results, Carol wrote on her Stories: "Look at those wheels. I designed the roof so that the padded sides lift up to reveal a bench/bed… with solar panels on them for when they're folded down. [love heart, thumbs up and sunglasses emojis]."

Carol looked at home in the cockpit

A second image showed the campervan at night: "Night time upstairs on the @vordervan" wrote the star alongside the magical image. "Is that roof cool?" she quizzed fans. Carol's van has blue lights on top which illuminate the night sky so the roof can be used for stargazing.

During an interview with HELLO!, Carol revealed her reasoning behind buying a mobile home.

"I'm a Celebrity was the first time I slept under the stars for three whole weeks, no tent, just the sky and the air, and I became addicted to being outside. I've ordered a 4x4 van and working with a company to convert it. I've got a lot of farmer friends and I want to park up in their fields."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.