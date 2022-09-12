Carol Vorderman is a DIY queen in triangle bikini at Welsh home – watch The former Countdown star impressed us

Carol Vorderman proved she is a DIY queen when she tackled a project at her idyllic Welsh home – and in true 'Vorders' style, the star looked super glam while doing it.

The former Countdown presenter took to Instagram Stories in summer last year, to capture herself building an outdoor storage box, which she did wearing a tiny triangle bikini top in the blissful Welsh sunshine.

Carol spends lots of time at her second home in Wales, and after deciding she needed somewhere for her paddleboarding equipment (her then new hobby) she got to work putting together a flat packed box.

She joked with her fans: "One of my jobs today… to build the box I bought from Wayfair. What could possibly go wrong?"

Carol smiled for the camera with her work tools, wearing jersey shorts, a nude-coloured bikini top and a pair of oversized sunglasses. She captioned the snap: "Ready for action #screwdriver #bikinibuilder #bloominhothere."

The star took pictures at every stage, showing her fans the progress, and by the end she was even sitting inside the black box, adding the inside fixtures.

The star's Welsh home has an impressive balcony

After her handiwork was complete, Carol found a spot for the storage unit next to the white wall of her home. She added the text: "My work here is done… hooray.. somewhere for all of my paddleboard stuff."

We hope she was headed to her glorious balcony with sweeping views to reward herself for all of that effort.

Carol's Bristol home doubles as her gym

No stranger to hard work, the presenter has turned her main residence in Bristol into a temporary gym space which has allowed her to stay fit during the pandemic.

Her usually very glamourous living room/library was completely transformed into a workout area, complete with padded black flooring and lots of weights.

The star has always been a big fan of keeping fit, but her exercise regime has been stepped up another level with a PT during the coronavirus pandemic.

