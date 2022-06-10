Carol Vorderman poses for selfie in grand library at Bristol home The former Countdown star has a beautiful house

With Carol Vorderman's Countdown credentials and above average IQ it's not surprising that the star likes to read – and she has the most magical library at her Bristol home.

The Pride of Britain presenter snapped a selfie inside her reading room on Thursday, revealing a wall of books.

Behind the star, a jam-packed shelving unit could be seen, filled with Britannica books.

A better look at Carol's amazing library was shown when she appeared on the Jeremy Vine show via Zoom. The star sat in front of her abundant bookcase, and revealed that as well as reading materials, she uses the shelves to display various awards and trinkets.

Carol has a library at her private home

To the side of the white in-built shelves, Carol has a black traditional radiator and a black framed picture.

Her reading space was completely transformed during the coronavirus lockdown though as the star needed to work out from home.

"Lounge and library are now my gym. Expect loads of dull 'Look at me working out' pics to follow," she wrote to her fans.

The star has recorded interviews from the space

As well as her Bristol base, Carol owns a second property in Pembrokeshire, Wales. Her home has an amazing glass balcony which overlooks the pristine coastline, and the star likes to spend lots of time here.

Not settling with just two houses, Carol has invested in a further home – a motorhome!

The star has purchased a van which she is converting into a campervan, and speaking exclusively to HELLO!, Carol revealed what inspired her latest adventure.

The star has a Welsh property too

"I'm a Celebrity was the first time I slept under the stars for three whole weeks, no tent, just the sky and the air, and I became addicted to being outside. I've ordered a 4x4 van and I'm working with a company to convert it."

Her plans? "I've got a lot of farmer friends and I want to park up in their fields. I will go and see mates more, stop off in the Lake District. I might get myself a dog, get the campfire going. I'll be able to put my blow-up paddleboards in it and it will have a hot shower and tiny kitchen." It sounds like a wonderful summer ahead…

