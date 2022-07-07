Carol Vorderman finally unveils new home after months of teasing fans The former Countdown star has a beautiful mobile home

Former Countdown star Carol Vorderman has been waiting to unveil her new campervan home for months – and the exciting time has come!

The presenter took to Instagram Stories to share a look at the finished vehicle after it had been converted from an ordinary van into a mobile home.

Clearly delighted by the results, Carol wrote: "Look at those wheels. I designed the roof so that the padded sides lift up to reveal a bench/bed… with solar panels on them for when they're folded down. [love heart, thumbs up and sunglasses emojis]."

Carol is now the proud owner of a converted campervan

A second image showed the campervan at night, "Night time upstairs on the @vordervan" wrote the star alongside the magical image. "Is that roof cool?" she quizzed fans. Carol's van has blue lights on top which illuminate the night sky so the roof can be used for stargazing.

During a HELLO! interview, Carol revealed her reasoning behind buying a mobile home.

"I'm a Celebrity was the first time I slept under the stars for three whole weeks, no tent, just the sky and the air, and I became addicted to being outside. I've ordered a 4x4 van and working with a company to convert it. I've got a lot of farmer friends and I want to park up in their fields. I will go and see mates more, stop off in the Lake District."

The plan is to sleep under the stars

She continued: "I might get myself a dog, get the campfire going. I'll be able to put my blow-up paddleboards in it and it will have a hot shower and tiny kitchen. I've got a list of people who want to come with me. And anyone who says: 'Women of 60 shouldn't be doing things like this.' Well, it is happening. I've never felt freer."

Carol also has two actual properties, one in Bristol and one in Wales. The star divides her time between the two, depending on work schedules but it seems as though her heart lies in the Welsh countryside.

Carol is ready for a summer of adventure in her van

"I never come back from a walk in Wales with anything but the biggest smile. Everything is amazing and the views are breathtaking," she told HELLO!.

