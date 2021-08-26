Brooklyn Beckham's fiancée Nicola Peltz debuts quirky kitchen at $10.5m home

Brooklyn Beckham and fiancée Nicola Peltz bought their first home together in June, and according to Dirt, the sale came in at $1million over asking price, at a whopping $10.5million!

The model has shared a look inside their quirky kitchen with a recent Instagram upload, and you just might be surprised.

The star captioned the snap: "I have lola all over my kitchen wall," and fans rushed to the comments section to share the love.

Nicola Peltz debuts her quirky kitchen

Users flooded in with heart and flame emojis, to commend Nicola's barely-there makeup selfie where she's captured running her hands through her blonde locks.

Behind her, a series of photos could just about be seen, including pictures of a dog. Perhaps the dog's name is Lola or another theory is that Nicola is referring to the drama which she is currently starring in, called Lola James.

The couple are currently engaged

This quirky display is a little different to the super-minimalist kitchens of many A-list stars, but Brooklyn and Nicola never shy away from statement interiors.

In a picture shared back last year, Brooklyn's fiancée posed in front of a giant Brad Pitt photograph, where he is captured posing in a pink sparkly dress and diamaté earrings, while biting off a glove.

The pair often make bold interiors choices

The unusual shot was taken by photographer Mark Seliger in 1998 and can be purchased via the Fahey/Klein Gallery in LA, with the price available upon request.

It is unknown whether the piece was selected by photographer Brooklyn or his fiancée Nicola but fans were quick to commend the artwork on Instagram. One user commented: "The Brad poster in the background," and included an emoji with love heart eyes. Another teased: "Can you move a little I wanna see Brad behind you."

Their enormous Beverly Hills house includes a massage room, juice bar and a meditation garden – and we can't wait to see more of it showcased on Instagram!

