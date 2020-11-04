Brooklyn Beckham has the most unusual Brad Pitt tribute in his new home Photographer Brooklyn and model Nicola revealed their luxe surroundings on Instagram

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz have revealed a giant Brad Pitt photograph in the bedroom of what appears to be their new home.

As Brooklyn and fiancée Nicola posed up a storm for Halloween, dressed as "Donatella [Versace] and her muse" the couple gave us a look into a never-before-seen room, in what could very well be their new place together.

Hanging on the wall is a huge photograph of Brad Pitt, posing in a pink sparkly dress and diamaté earrings, while biting off a glove. The unusual shot was taken by photographer Mark Seliger in 1998 and can be purchased via the Fahey/Klein Gallery in LA, with the price available upon request.

Brooklyn has a very unusual snap of Brad Pitt on his wall

It is unknown whether the piece was selected by photographer Brooklyn or his fiancée Nicola but fans were quick to commend the artwork on Instagram. One user commented: "The Brad poster in the background," and included an emoji with love heart eyes. Another teased: "Can you move a little I wanna see Brad behind you."

The room features a white dressing table, which Nicola sat on for the Insta snap. The dresser displayed a Diptyque candle, a modern lamp and a rose gold picture frame. The frame appears to have a hand-written note inside – perhaps a love note from Brooklyn.

Brooklyn's could-be new home ready to be filled with furniture

Designer Donatella Versace herself even commented on the image, communicating simply with kissing and love heart emojis. Family friend Holly Ramsay, who is the daughter of chef Gordon Ramsay also liked the Instagram photo.

The couple got engaged earlier this year

Nicola recently shared a series of photos on her Instagram showing Brooklyn in a large empty room, with no furniture whatsoever. The newly-engaged couple appeared to have moved out together to have some space to themselves ahead of their wedding.

