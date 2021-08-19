Brooklyn Beckham reveals secret behind ideal date night – and it's so romantic Home-cooked food is his love language

Brooklyn Beckham just shared the sweetest glimpse into his date night with fiancée Nicola Peltz, and the adorable duo chose to keep things simple for their romantic night in.

Instead of wining and dining Nicola at a fancy restaurant, David and Victoria Beckham's son chose to cook for his wife-to-be at home. Taking to Instagram to share a photo of his home-cooked creamy risotto and a large glass of red wine, Brooklyn penned: "Date night", with two heart emojis.

He's not the only Beckham to prefer a romantic night in with home-cooked food – his dad David is also a fan of cooking, and often treats former Spice Girl Victoria to a hearty, healthy meal.

Nicola later shared a photo of her beau with her 2.1million Instagram followers, which showed Brooklyn rocking a laid back white tee and baseball cap for their low key date night at home.

It's not the first time 22-year-old Brooklyn has decided to get creative in the kitchen. The model has recently revealed his passion for cooking and often films Instagram Reels of his delicious culinary creations.

Brooklyn treated Nicola to a delicious mushroom risotto

Earlier this week, Brooklyn thrilled fans with a video of himself whipping up a zesty mushroom risotto alongside his dad. Even close family friend and legendary TV chef Gordon Ramsay was impressed with the star's efforts, commenting "Looking good @brooklynbeckham", on the budding chef's post.

Nicola and Brooklyn enjoyed a romantic date night at home

Despite only dating for nine months before they got engaged last year, Brooklyn and Nicola are proving to be one of the cutest celebrity couples in show business right now – taking after David and Victoria, who also got together in their 20s and celebrated their 22-year wedding anniversary earlier this year.

The couple haven't yet officially announced their marriage, nor have Victoria or David posted about their son's wedding celebrations. However, according to E! News, the couple just dropped more than $10.5 million on a luxurious mansion in Beverly Hills, suggesting the pair are set on settling down in the US long-term.

