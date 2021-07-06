Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz shopping for $10.5m home will surprise you - details

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Brooklyn Beckham and his fiancée Nicola Peltz have already begun to put their stamp on their new home in Beverly Hills, which they reportedly purchased recently for $10.5million.

It appears as though the living room is first on their decorating list since the lovebirds are said to have been spotted shopping for a white Sherpa folding chair – in Target!

The particular chair in question features a black metal frame with a foldable design and a dish chair that seats two. Plus, did we mention it's a bargain at just $80? No wonder it's selling out quickly and Brooklyn and Nicola have been searching for it.

In fact, the exact style is difficult to track down, but we've found an alternative that comes in a range of different colours for as little as $66.

According to TMZ, the couple paid one million over the asking price for the 5-bedroom, 5.5-bathroom modern mansion. As well as breathtaking views, features include a rooftop terrace, swimming pool, yoga room, gym, dry sauna, steam room and juice bar.

Faux fur chair, $66.59 / £224.77, Amazon

Brooklyn appeared to give fans their first glimpse inside the property last week when he shared a photo of the pair kissing.

"She's my home", wrote Brooklyn, as Nicola showed off her jaw-dropping £350k engagement ring with her arms wrapped around his neck.

The couple recently purchased a house in Beverly Hills

In the background, glass doors leading onto greenery, grey walls and a Quartz crystal plinth could be seen.

Brooklyn and Nicola had been spending time with his parents Victoria and David Beckham who spent the first part of 2021 in Miami with Brooklyn's siblings, Cruz, Romeo and Harper Seven. However, they have now returned to the UK where they own two homes – their main base in London which is worth £31million and located in the Holland Park area, and their second property in the Cotswolds which is now estimated to be worth £12million.

If the interior of their homes are anything to go by, we have no doubt that Brooklyn and Nicola's house will be very impressive.

