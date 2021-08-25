Prince Charles' cosy photos inside Clarence House leave fans with questions

The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall's London home looked simply stunning in new photos shared to their official Instagram account, but fans couldn't help but notice one particular detail – the lighting situation.

A series of snaps revealed the garden room of Clarence House, which is decorated with plush gold and red furniture. While two large windows offered plenty of natural light, the fire was on and the room was softly lit with lamps, providing a cosy feel.

One commented: "Why so many lamps...? Electric bill must be huge." Another added: "I just have to know, where do you plug in all the lamps - they make the room look so cosy."

In the first snap, four lamps were positioned on side tables around the room, as well as two gold wall-mounted lights, while another picture revealed there was a fifth lamp behind the harp.

The caption explained: "This room was created by Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother from two rooms and offers beautiful views of the garden. Today it is used for welcoming official visitors and features musical instruments, family photographs and works of art.

Prince Charles' fans spotted the number of lamps

"In a musical corner, The Prince’s harp, which was a gift from the Victor Salvi Foundation, can be found.

"On closer inspection, visitors will spot the harp’s design incorporates The Prince of Wales feathers and Welsh symbols, including daffodils and dragons."

The Garden Room was created from two rooms

The rest of the room has white walls and wooden flooring which is largely covered by a patterned rug, while two cream and pink patterned sofas and two green chairs are positioned around the coffee table.

The grand fireplace and metallic gold accents in the mirror, legs of the coffee table, and the lampshades add a majestic feel.

Before Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla moved into Clarence House, the royal residence was home to Princess Margaret, who lived there before her marriage to Antony Armstrong Jones, as well as the Queen and the late Duke of Edinburgh, and the Queen Mother, who lived there until her death in 2002.

