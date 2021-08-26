Christina Hendricks documents hellish home renovation - and the photos are shocking The Good Girls actress is understandably distraught

Christina Hendricks reached out to her fans in a moment of desperation on Wednesday when she shared a photo from the home she's having remodelled - and they're truly shocking.

The Mad Men star voiced her angst and frustration as the house she's been waiting months to convert still looks like a pile of rubble.

Christina vented about her contractor and raged that there had been absolutely nothing done.

WATCH: Christina Hendricks gave a tour of her home back in May 2020

Alongside a photo she posted on Instagram, she wrote: "Progress?????? Nooooooooo progress. Let me know if you want his name. He's truly great. #remodelhell #nightmare #contractornightmare."

Her social media followers were horrified at the mess and commented: "omg nooooo write that Yelp review," and another added: "Good lord again. What a disaster, Christina."

Some fans tried to find a positive in the situation and pointed out that at the least the view from the property was impressive.

Christina's house still looks like a disaster zone

It's not the first time Christina has been let down when it comes to her home. She shared another upsetting sneak peek at the inside of the renovation earlier this summer.

Despite buying the home in October 2020, it looks like it's barely off the ground.

Again, fans rushed to support Christina after she candidly revealed: "Progress???? Absolutely no progress. I need advice guys…..my contractor has had this project since last October. #remodelhell #desperate #craftsmanremodel."

Christina's frustrations are mounting over her home

Back in May, she admitted the home was somewhat of a "nightmare," but still seemed excited to get cracking on the house in Los Angeles.

When she first bought it she also updated fans on social media and wrote: "I'm scared, I cannot lie but so excited to design every little inch. My wonderful friend @beverlyhillsorganizer is going to design the layout and I'll do all the aesthetic design. It's going to be a beauty!"

Here's hoping it is when it's finally complete!

