Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez live in Manchester with their daughter Mia, but their family home is about to be upended when Gemma moves out and other family members move in.

In September, actress Gemma is set to leave her family behind to take part in an incredible charity hike in Scotland in aid of Coppafeel, the breast cancer awareness charity.

When partaking in a Q&A on her Instagram channel, fans questioned Gemma on her upcoming challenge and one asked: "Who will mind Mia when you are away?" The star explained, "Nana & Granddad & Auntie and cousins will be alternating living at our house with her so she's in good hands and still has her routine."

In July, Gemma first shared the exciting news with her Instagram followers. In a post, she wrote: "One of my biggest challenges to date and I cannot wait!!! So excited to announce that I am going to be joining breast cancer awareness charity @coppafeelpeople @mrsgifletcher and 100 Amazing fundraisers to trek 100km through the Scottish Highlands this September.

"Aiming to Trek 10hrs a day and camping each night I can't wait to walk with these incredible and inspiring people and all come together to share CoppaFeel!'s life-saving message #coppafeel #comeflywithgi Wish us luck!!!"

The star has been busy training at home ready for the gruelling challenge, sharing lots of sweaty post-workout videos with her adoring fans.

Gemma and Gorka moved into their dream home in September 2020 with their daughter Mia and pet dogs Norman and Ollie. Since then, they have been adding some very impressive features, including a fully equipped home gym, an ultra-modern kitchen, a meditation area and a Love Island-esque garden.

They often show off lots of the property and their home life with sweet Mia via their respective Instagram feeds.

