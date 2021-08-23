Strictly's Gorka Marquez reveals his baby plans with fiancée Gemma Atkinson The couple are parents to Mia, age two

There could be another Strictly baby on the scene soon, if Gorka Marquez's latest comments are anything to go by.

The professional dancer, who is engaged to actress Gemma Atkinson, answered fans questions on his Instagram Stories and gave us an exciting baby update.

A follower asked the star: "Will you and Gemma have more kids, you're lovely parents." Gorka replied: "We would love to. Both of us have siblings and we would like that Mia has one."

The couple welcomed their little girl back in July 2019 and now that Mia is age two, it sounds like they are thinking of trying for baby number two.

Gorka answers the baby question

In April, Gemma revealed her hopes for a second baby in the future, telling her Instagram fans: "If we're lucky enough I'd love a sibling for Mia, but when she's older now! When she can wipe her own bum maybe."

Gorka is currently away from home training for the upcoming series of Strictly.

On Sunday, the star posted photos on his Instagram of Gemma holding Mia, captioning the snaps: "Missing My girls @glouiseatkinson." Gemma replied: "We miss you too papa," with a heart emoji.

Gorka with Gemma and daughter Mia

Gorka also addressed another interesting question on his Stories question and answer session, that of: "Will you marry Gemma in Bilbao or in the UK. Have you set a date yet?"

Gorka simply answered: "YES! YES! YES! Will marry her anywhere."

Gemma, 36, and Gorka, 30, met on the set of Strictly in 2017 when the actress and presenter made it to the final with Aljaz Skorjanec. They began dating after the series ended and welcomed their daughter Mia on 4 July 2019.

The pair got engaged on Valentine's Day this year and shared a romantic selfie that showed Gemma's sparkling diamond ring. "Valentine's forever... Of course, I said yes," she beamed.