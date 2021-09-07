Prince Charles' bold garden furniture is the brightest colour we've ever seen The Prince of Wales has painted his furniture

Prince Charles and his wife the Duchess of Cornwall are no stranger to colour, with their royal homes featuring beautiful reds, golds and blues, but did you spot their eye-catching garden furniture?

LOOK: Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla's vast country mansion belongs on a postcard

The Prince of Wales ditched the traditional greens and browns that are often associated with outdoor furniture and opted for a very bold yellow instead, which stood out in stark contrast to the greenery of his garden at Highgrove House.

According to the official Instagram account for his Gloucestershire home, the wooden seats didn't come in the bright colour but were recently painted at the request of Prince Charles.

Loading the player...

WATCH: The Duchess of Cornwall looks stunning in new garden video

The caption read: "HRH The Prince of Wales’s decision to paint benches in the Cottage Garden yellow immediately transforms the space and brings the north side of the yew hedge sharply into focus."

Royal fans praised the transformation, with one commenting: "Works well - cheerful too," while a second wrote: "Really makes the bench stand out against the wonderful colours of green shrubs and hydrangea."

Prince Charles painted his garden furniture bright yellow

Prince Charles bought Highgrove House in 1980, and he first lived there with Princess Diana and his two sons Prince William and Prince Harry. The nine-bedroom, six-bathroom mansion is renowned for its beautiful décor and stunning gardens, and both Charles and Camilla are keen gardeners.

PHOTOS: Prince Charles' lesser-known Scottish home that he'll never live in

READ: Prince Charles' unexpected animal décor at London home revealed

On a recent episode of Gardeners' World, the Duchess of Cornwall opened up to presenter Monty Don about her garden at Highgrove – and even confessed to having a pest problem.

Highgrove House in Gloucestershire

The royal said: "I've got a little bit of a woodland garden that I've started and I would love to build that up more. I would love to put down swathes of bulbs, and I would also like to have a proper wildflower meadow."

Camilla added: "I think gardens got people through Covid. They realised how special a garden was and what they could do with it, they could become inventive, even if they hadn’t before they could start growing vegetables.

"It was a sort of spiritual experience for them, they discovered a sort of affinity with the soil – you can go into a garden and you can completely lose yourself, you don’t have to think about anything else, you’re surrounded by nature, you've got birds singing, you’ve got bees buzzing about – there is something very healing about gardens."

READ: The truth about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's £11m property purchase

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.