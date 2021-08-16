Prince Charles' surprising garden feature at Scottish home revealed Pictures share a look at the royal's bold garden

Prince Charles' Scottish home not only boasts an epic adventure playground, but also an unusual garden feature.

As well as his main Scottish residence, Birkhall, the Prince of Wales and his charity The Prince's Foundation also own Dumfries House, which they purchased in 2007.

New photos obtained by the MailOnline show that the vegetable garden has been planted in the shape of the Union Jack flag – albeit without the bold blue and red colours.

The one-acre walled garden, which is known as the Pierburg Building And Kauffman Education Gardens, features small diagonal paths weaving through the green produce while a small building sits in the centre.

According to the website, it aims to provide an introduction to gardening, food production and the use of fresh produce as a link to healthy eating for primary and secondary school pupils.

Dumfries House boasts 2,000 acres

The unusual design is a marked change from Prince Charles' gardens at Highgrove House in Gloucestershire and Clarence House in London - both of which boast more traditional vegetable patches.

Elsewhere within the 2,000 acres, there is also a wellness centre, a Woodland Adventure Playground which was recently extended, and the eighteenth-century Dumfries House.

Inside, it is decorated with antique furniture including the work of Thomas Chippendale. The Picture Gallery showcases a set of seventeenth-century paintings acquired from the 3rd Earl of Bute, who was previously Prime Minister of Great Britain, while the North Drawing Room has mint green walls and gold gilding with a large glass chandelier.

A look at the gardens at Dumfries House

Meanwhile, Ant and Dec met Prince Charles for their unique documentary, When Ant and Dec Met The Prince, inside the library, which is lined with rows of books on wooden shelves and features a large skylight.

Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall also have another property in Scotland, Birkhall, which is located on the Queen's Balmoral estate.

Charles inherited Birkhall from his grandmother when she died in 2002 and often spends summers there with his wife - in fact, the couple were spotted arriving at the home last week.

The residence also played host to their honeymoon in 2005, as well as that of the Queen and Prince Philip's all those years ago.

