Coleen Rooney's majestic hallway at £6m mansion could rival a royal residence The family live in Cheshire

As guests step inside Wayne and Coleen Rooney's Cheshire family home, they are greeted by a very grand hallway that she showed off on Monday.

RELATED: Coleen Rooney's kitchen in £6million home is even more impressive than we thought

The 35-year-old marked her three eldest sons' first day at school by sharing a photo of the trio on the luxurious staircase.

Dressed in their smart grey school uniforms, they lined up on one of the bottom wooden steps and smiled for the camera. Behind them, plush grey carpet covered the stairs, which were positioned in the centre of the hall and featured a wooden bannister.

Loading the player...

WATCH: 10 Glimpses Into Stunning Celeb Homes

Cream floor tiles and grey walls kept the room neutral, and Coleen and Wayne had added some personal touches with framed black-and-white family pictures.

SEE: Coleen and Wayne Rooney's house is everything a family could wish for

PHOTOS: 7 lavish royal hallways: Kate Middleton and Prince William, the Queen, more

"New school….Good luck boys. I love you," the doting mum-of-four wrote in the caption. One eagle-eyed follower spotted the carpet, which appears to change from a soft brown to grey as it leads up the stairs.

Coleen and Wayne's three sons posed in the grand hallway

"Bless them! Weird question Coleen but what colour carpet is the stairs carpet," they asked, and another replied: "I noticed that it changes colour looks lovely doesn't it."

The impressive hallway is not dissimilar to the saloon at Princess Diana's childhood home Althorp House, or Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla's corridor in their main London residence Clarence House – which both feature large staircases with wooden bannisters.

Two further snaps also revealed a new look at Coleen and Wayne's driveway, where they have a double garage and a football net positioned on the grass.

The couple's driveway at their family home

The couple and their sons Kai, Klay, Kit and Cass are preparing to swap their £6million home for their dream property nearby, which is currently under construction and is believed to be worth an estimated £20million.

The new country estate is located in a spacious 40 acres, with a cinema, indoor swimming pool and wine cellar, a stable area with space for 14 horses, an orangery, snooker room, and of course, a football pitch where Wayne can hone his son's football skills.

There will also be six bedrooms with en suites and a six-car garage – and we have no doubt the couple's entrance hall will be just as grand in their new house.

MORE: Celebrity children heading back to school! 6 sweetest photos from Coleen Rooney, Mrs Hinch & more

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.