Frankie Bridge reveals sons' messy bedroom in relatable home photo The Loose Women star was preparing for the new school year

Frankie Bridge shared a sweet snap of her two sons Parker and Carter ready for the first day back at school on Monday, but hours beforehand she revealed a relatable behind-the-scenes photo of the preparations at home.

MORE: Loose Women's Frankie Bridge shares rare glimpse into glamorous bedroom

After taking her children for a day out at the Warner Bros. Studio to explore the world of Harry Potter, The Saturdays singer sat on the floor of her sons' bedroom dressed in grey pyjamas and wrote: "Back and in last-minute school uniform hell.

"Was all smug cos I thought I was really organised...I wasn't!"

Loading the player...

WATCH: Frankie Bridge Creates Impressive Water Slide At Surrey Home

Red backpacks, blue bags and what appears to be a waterproof jacket were strewn across the cream carpet next to Frankie, while one of the grey drawers had been pulled open to reveal a series of folded clothes.

Frankie went on to reveal that she was labelling Parker and Carter's school clothes, stamping her youngest son's name onto the inside of a white shirt and tagging Stamptastic.

RELATED: Frankie Bridge's kitchen transformation photos have fans asking questions

SEE: Jamie Redknapp's home with girlfriend Frida could be a holiday camp

The Loose Women star revealed her back to school preparations

On Monday morning, both of her son's looked smart as they posed outside their front door dressed in white shirts, grey shorts, striped ties and red blazers. Although Frankie did point out that Parker had a "scooter induced black eye", before adding that they are "both actually really excited to go back."

Frankie has a huge house in Surrey where she lives with her footballer husband Wayne Bridge, their children and Wayne's parents Wendy and Mick.

Frankie and Wayne's two sons Parker and Carter

When Loose Women discussed the topic, 'Would you let your in-laws move in?', Frankie pipped up to reveal that hers already had. "For us, it just kind of happened… it was a natural progression. They moved out of their house, and moved in with us for a bit and then it was like, 'Well you might as well stay.'"

The mother-of-one has shared glimpses inside their beautiful family house, which includes grey bunk beds in the shape of a house with a slide attached for her sons. Elsewhere, the couple also have a children's playroom, a huge modern kitchen that has recently been redesigned, and their own on-site gym equipped with everything they need to stay fit.

MORE: Ant Middleton's stylish Essex home is every family's dream

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.