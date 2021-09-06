Drew Barrymore's bedroom in $5.5million home is more snug than we expected The actress lives in The Hamptons

She may be a world-renowned actress known for her roles in 50 First Dates and Charlie's Angels, but Drew Barrymore's bedroom is not as extravagant as you may expect.

READ: Drew Barrymore paints home the brightest colour we've ever seen

The actress lives in The Hamptons with her children Olive and Frankie, whom she shares with ex Will Kopelman. Drew filmed inside her bedroom as she watched School of Rock on her built-in TV, which sat on top of a set of white drawers and was flanked by bookshelves.

Above the TV was a sloping ceiling, and a double bed sat in the middle of the room with cream bedding and a grey blanket. Drew appeared to be sitting on a sofa against the back wall, but there is also an armchair next to a floor lamp in the corner which was visible as she repositioned herself.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Drew Barrymore fans can't agree on her living room feature

Fans were delighted to catch a glimpse inside her homely decor and mundane Sunday, with one writing: "Wow that is so cool, you're home watching a movie just like a normal person, you're like totally a superstar."

This comes shortly after Drew shared a selfie from her bed with her Instagram followers, who promptly noticed her unusual accessory.

PHOTOS: Inside Drew Barrymore's epic $5.5million Hamptons beach house

SEE: Epic talk show hosts' homes revealed: Kelly Clarkson, Jimmy Kimmel, James Corden, more

Drew was reading John Green's The Anthropocene Reviewed with a headlamp attached to a band, almost like the kind that a miner would wear.

Drew filmed inside her bedroom in The Hamptons

The quirky reading choice garnered several laughing and heart emojis in the comments section, as one fan wrote, "That headlamp is such a good idea for reading."

Another commented, "Headlamp is the only way to go," with a third also adding, "LOVE!!! Wait a minute! Where did you get that AWESOME headband light????"

The actress showed off her reading headlamp in this selfie

Drew and her daughters moved to the exclusive area of Sagaponack, the east coast's most expensive zip code according to Business Insider, back in 2019. The E.T. actress purchased a sprawling 5,600 square-foot beach house for a whopping $5.5million, saving herself $2million on the original asking price.

Built in the 1920s, the property sits on 1.7 acres of land features six bedrooms and six bathrooms, high ceilings, exposed beams, plenty of windows, a huge garden with a luxurious heated swimming pool, and a pool house, according to New York Post.

MORE: Drew Barrymore stuns fans with shower selfie

Read more HELLO! US stories here