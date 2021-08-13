Loose Women's Frankie Bridge shares rare glimpse into glamorous bedroom

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Frankie Bridge has shared a glimpse into her glamourous guest bedroom on social media, and we can’t get enough of the stylish décor!

The Loose Women star lives in a lavish house in Surrey with husband Wayne and their two children, Parker and Carter.

Taking to Instagram to reveal the room's modern renovation, Frankie wrote: "AD I recently renovated my guest bedroom with items from @homeessentialsshop and help from Nicki @andthentheywentwild…

"The room was so empty before…with only a bed in it, but with her help and the beautiful items from @homeessentialsshop I find myself just coming into this room and sitting on the chair for some 'me' time..".

The bedroom features a statement grey double bed, with a wooden bedside table and wooden dresser. A smart grey chair sits in one corner, with lots of stunning lamps bringing warmth to the space.

Frankie Bridge shared a glimpse into her stunning spare bedroom

Frankie and Nicki Bamford-Bowes have partnered with Home Essentials for the 'Dream Rooms' campaign, helping UK customers turn their dream rooms into reality. Speaking about the partnership, Frankie said: "I can’t wait to see how Home Essentials will make my dream rooms a reality. Its room packages really are transformational, fantastic quality and really accessible in terms of price."

We can't get enough of the cosy interior, and the wooden dresser is definitely our favourite feature. If you love it just as much as us then you are in luck, as it is still available to purchase on the Home Essentials website, but we'd be quick!

The post comes just a week after Frankie revealed her unique living situation during a conversation on Loose Women.

Peyton Oak Sideboard, £449, Home Essentials

The show discussed the topic, "Would you let your in-laws move in?", and Frankie piped up to reveal that hers already had. "For us, it just kind of happened… it was a natural progression. They moved out of their house, and moved in with us for a bit and then it was like, 'Well you might as well stay'."

It is unknown exactly when Wayne's mother Wendy and father Mick moved into the family home, but it is clear that they are very settled and the whole family unit is happy with the setup.

The singer admitted that Wayne's parents help out with childcare and the upkeep of the house, so it works well.

