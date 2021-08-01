Princess Beatrice and husband Edoardo set to move into £3million home to raise royal baby The royal couple are expecting their first child together

Things are set to change for royal couple Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi who have reportedly just exchanged on a £3million property near Blenheim Palace, just months before the princess becomes a first-time mother.

According to the MailOnline, the Queen's granddaughter and her husband are looking to leave London, as their offer was accepted on the Oxfordshire family home after having their sights set on the picturesque countryside retreat for months prior.

It is believed that the luxurious Cotswolds property comes complete with a party barn, tennis court and a swimming pool - a leisurely haven for Beatrice and Edoardo to enjoy once they welcome their new arrival.

Following her recycled wedding dress, the eco-conscious princess is also a keen advocate for sustainability, so will no doubt enjoy being more connected with nature as she settles in the heart of the English countryside, with forage trails and stunning open spaces at her doorstep.

The royal couple we previously living in St James' Palace in London

Despite escaping to the countryside to begin their journey as a family, it's likely that St James's Palace will continue to act as the royal couple's London base, much like Princess Anne who also has a home at Gatcombe Park.

Upon making her move to the Cotswolds, Princess Beatrice will not be their first member of the royal family to leave London in exchange for a country bolthole.

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo were spotted at Wimbledon this summer

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have spent much of the COVID-19 lockdowns at Anmer Hall in Norfolk, which is not too far from the Queen's home on the Sandringham Estate.

However, both Beatrice's sister and mother live in Windsor – Princess Eugenie has been staying at the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's base, Frogmore Cottage, while Sarah lives at Royal Lodge Windsor.

