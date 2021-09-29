Stacey Solomon reveals cosy bedroom feature ahead of baby daughter's birth

Stacey Solomon is preparing for the arrival of her baby girl, and that includes making sure her home renovations are ready.

The Loose Women star has made the master bedroom, which she shares with Joe Swash, extra-cosy by adding an electric fire, which is positioned near her bathtub. "Aw I'm so excited. I thought the bath in the bedroom would be so nice with a fireplace next to it so it's my birthday next week and I decided this would be my present to myself," Stacey wrote, adding that it's custom-made from Fireplace Factory.

WATCH: Stacey Solomon reveals home malfunction

The pregnant TV star added: "We have no flooring anywhere in the house yet other than the bedrooms so to be able to get cosy in here and hibernate with the baby if she comes before it's down will be soooooo nice."

Her clip showed the white fireplace being lifted into place, which she topped with autumnal decorations including foliage and white pumpkins. Stacey added a mirror on top and placed white stones underneath the electric flame – and her youngest son Rex was fascinated with the new feature.

The Loose Women star's son is fascinated with the fireplace

As he played with the remote control changing the colour of the flame, doting mum Stacey revealed: "Rex 100% thinks it's a TV. He's loving the blue channel."

Stacey has placed a soft white chair next to the fireplace, where she was pictured cuddling Rex – and we're sure it will come in handy once her little girl is born.

Stacey showed off her cosy new fireplace near her bathtub

Stacey and Joe moved into their new home in Essex, nicknamed Pickle Cottage, earlier this year, and have been undertaking a painstaking renovation of their £1.2million Tudor-style abode since.

She has already sorted out their dilapidated swimming pool, completely remodelled their conservatory, designed an epic bedroom for Rex and transformed the bathrooms on a budget.

The couple moved to Pickle Cottage earlier this year

Outside, the children also have their own life-sized Wendy house, complete with heating, a table and chairs and even a hammock.

