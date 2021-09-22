We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Despite being very close to giving birth, Stacey Solomon hasn't slowed down on her DIY projects at her £1.2million home with fiancé Joe Swash – and her latest project is completely mind-blowing.

The Loose Women star took to Instagram Stories to tell her fans about her plans to paint an archway on her wall and then she proceeded to film her project from start to finish.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Stacey Solomon takes on an ambitious DIY project

Stacey used a pencil on a string in order to draw the perfect curve and then she marked up with masking tape and got to work painting.

The tape was removed to reveal a perfect arch in a pebble shade and Stacey shared that she plans to add shelves to the space to make it a real feature.

Love the muted colour Stacey has chosen? We've found some options.

Farrow & Ball Estate London stone No.6, £49.50, B&Q

Dulux Jenny Wren paint, £42, Homebase

Earlier this month, the star completely transformed a mini kitchen in her home for just £53.94!

Stacey explained that her house, dubbed Pickle Cottage, has a random utility area in between the boys' rooms and it needed a refresh.

With added vinyl wrap to give the illusion of marble worktops, painted cupboards, new handles and a sprayed kitchen sink, the space was totally unrecognisable.

The nursery for her little girl who is due any day now has also had the Stacey Solomon DIY touch.

The nursery for Stacey's daughter is beautiful

The room has a pink theme, including a wall of flowers, a cushioned chair with a floral cushion and a canopy hanging over the top. Other furnishings including gold light fittings and a matching oval mirror.

In the post's caption, Stacey shared a loving message for her unborn child.

"Our Baby Girl's Room - done," the 31-year-old wrote. "To my darling daughter, I've loved every single second of making this special place for you. My whole heart and soul is in this room and I would do it all again if I could."

