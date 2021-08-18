Stacey Solomon reveals 'life-changing' hack at dream family home - and it's genius The Loose Women star moved into Pickle Cottage in the spring

Stacey Solomon took to Instagram on Wednesday to reveal an update to her dream home in Essex – and we're sure many others will want to emulate her idea!

The pregnant star had shared earlier in the day that she wished she had somewhere close to the nursery where she could enjoy a cup of tea when she was breastfeeding, without having to trek to the kitchen and back in the middle of the night.

Fans suggested a Teasmade, but then Stacey came up with her own solution – using a coffeemaker for tea!

As the mum-of-three doesn't drink coffee, she hasn't used it for its intended purpose, so she moved it upstairs.

The former singer added a spoon holder to the machine, and displayed teabags and sugar nearby.

Stacey then showed off a cup of tea, made with frothy milk from the machine, declaring: "Honestly, this has changed my life."

Stacey shared her delight over her idea with fans

It's just the latest improvement the handy star has made to her new family home, which she moved into earlier in the year.

One of the reasons the 31-year-old wanted to move into a bigger property was to have more room to expand her family with her fiancé, Joe Swash.

The loved-up couple already share two-year-old son Rex but are now expecting their first girl, and Stacey is enjoying maternity leave from Loose Women at the moment.

Stacey and Joe are expecting their second child together

She is also mum to two older boys, Zachary, 13, and Leighton, nine, while Joe shares son Harry, 14, with his ex.

On Tuesday evening, Stacey Solomon shared a heart-warming video with her fans as she reunited with her middle son, who had been on holiday with his dad.

In the clip, Leighton and Rex could be seen sitting on their mum's lap while they all shared a cuddle. Leighton then leaned in to kiss his little brother – how sweet!

