Loose Women's Stacey Solomon's £55 room makeover is genius

Loose Women's Stacey Solomon doesn't shy away from a DIY project – and her latest one must be her best yet! The star has completely transformed a mini kitchen in her home for just £53.94, and her tap to tidy video has blown us away.

Stacey explained that her £1.2million home has a random utility area in between the boys' rooms and she is planning on allowing them to make their breakfast and the occasional Pot Noodle there, so she embarked on a mission to spruce it up.

WATCH: Be prepared to be amazed by Stacey's savvy upcycle project

Stacey added vinyl wrap to give the illusion of marble worktops, painted her cupboards bright blue, changed the handles and sprayed the kitchen sink white. By the end of the project the space was completely unrecognisable.

Stacey has been busy decorating her jaw-dropping home

Being pregnant, the only bit Stacey couldn't do herself was the spray painting, but her fiancé Joe Swash kindly stepped in, and the Loose Women star got hands on for the rest of it, proving that you can make your home look five-star on a budget.

Love the look? Shop the essentials here:

5 brass cabinet handles, £16.65, Amazon

Admiral paint, £12, Wickes

Marble Adhesive, £16.99, Amazon

Deco Colour spray paint, £9.98, eBay

Stacey's handiwork can also be admired in full glory in the incredible nursery she has designed for her baby daughter who is due this year.

Stacey has decorated an all-pink nursery

The room has a pink theme, including a wall of flowers, a cushioned chair with a floral cushion and a canopy hanging over the top. Other furnishings including gold light fittings and a matching oval mirror.

In the post's caption, Stacey shared a loving message for her unborn child. "Our Baby Girl's Room - done," the 31-year-old wrote. "To my darling daughter, I've loved every single second of making this special place for you. My whole heart and soul is in this room and I would do it all again if I could."

