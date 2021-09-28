Stacey Solomon has encountered a small home malfunction as while she was painting, a bell in her home suddenly started ringing – and it wouldn't stop.

The singer took to her Instagram Stories to inform her fans about the mishap. "Oh my god, I don't know what the hell I've done, but the bell that has never rang since the day we moved in here has just decided to start violently ringing," she explained.

She then shared her concerns that the bell's ringing could get so bad that it might end up "exploding".

WATCH: Stacey Solomon reveals home malfunction

Stacey put her paintbrush in her mouth and then grasped the bell, which temporarily stopped it, but as soon as she removed her hand, it started up again.

"If there's such a thing as bell experts out there, please help," she wrote.

Fans were able to rally around, advising her to put a small piece of cardboard between the bell and its ringer, which silenced it while she waited for her dad to arrive to fix the problem.

"Dad's on his way out to find out what's stuck and where," she informed fans. "Thank g-d for DIY Dave, but while we wait…"

Stacey was freaked by what happened

The star never revealed what caused the bell to start ringing, but it did end, and she also shared a heartwarming clip of her dad ironing her sons' school uniforms.

In a caption, she wrote: "My dad makes me so emotional. He's disconnected the door bell and now he's ironing the boys' school shirts while I sort the bedroom for the fireplace."

She added: "When anyone says 'How do you do it?' the truth is I have so much help from my family. Just the little things like this helps so so much. I don't know what I'd do without my family…

"They say it takes a village and they're not wrong. Thinking of those without anyone around them just smashing it on their own."

The star's dad was on hand to help out

Stacey is expecting her fourth child, and second with fiancé Joe Swash, and earlier this week she melted hearts with an adorable tribute to Joe.

In the clip she shared, Joe played and cuddled their son Rex as he sang a sweet song to him before bedtime.

The Loose Women panellist filmed the sweet scene secretly from the bath – and it was so cute, she must have welled up like us.

Stacey wrote: "Stalking these two. I'm so grateful for him. His DIY is questionable, but oh my gosh he's the best daddy anyone could wish for…"

