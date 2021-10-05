Christina Hendricks reveals an unexpected Halloween detail in her stunning retro-chic home We can’t get over it.

Christina Hendricks is getting her home Halloween ready, and fans went crazy over her festive decor as she gave a glimpse inside her gorgeous Los Angeles abode.

In a photo the Good Girls star shared on Instagram, a skeleton with a cobweb hat could be seen sitting with its arms wrapped around a white staircase railing, which was topped with a glowing pumpkin-shaped statuette.

In the background, a gorgeous black and white striped stand could be seen that had a creepy witch decoration on it, and there was a white furry seat beneath the stand. A geometric-shaped mirror that topped Christina’s foliage wallpaper was also visible.

"It’s getting spooooky in here ya’ll! #halloween #dayofthedead," Christina captioned the photo. "YES QUEEN!! Love the decor!!," one fan wrote. "Omg that is soooo great! I can’t with the hat on the skeleton," another added.

Fans are loving Christina's Halloween decor

The Mad Men alum bought her home at the beginning of this year and then renovated it for months with the help of Linda Koopersmith, The Beverly Hills Organizer.

And it was a huge undertaking.

In January 2021, Christina shared a photo of herself standing in a pile of wooden beams and black trash bags: "I bought a house!" she said. "And I’m going to renovate this 1908 craftsman from head to toe!!!

"I’m scared, I cannot lie but so excited to design every little inch. My wonderful friend @beverlyhillsorganizer is going to design the layout and I’ll do all the aesthetic design. It’s going to be a beauty!"

Christina shocked fans earlier this year with a trash bag and wood-filled home renovation photo

In May, Christina gave fans an update and took them on a mini-tour of the pad which looked like a building site - and fans were shocked.

The clip showed mounds of fallen wood, rubbish, and crumbling walls, proving that she took on a massive renovation mission.

Christina captioned the post: "Welcome to my nightmare," and her fans agreed that the home makeover was going to be one of epic proportions.

Her former Mad Men co-star, January Jones, commented: "This gives me ptsd," and her followers wrote: "I'm scared for you Christina," while another joked: "Hey queen. Not to alarm you but I think your house is missing a few screws."

It looks like it was worth the effort. Christina’s home is beautiful!

