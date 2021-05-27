Christina Hendricks treated fans to a sneak peek inside her new home but it's nothing like you would expect!

The Good Girls star has the most incredible design aesthetic which she regularly showcases on social media, so when she unveiled her latest project fans were left stunned.

Christina took her Instagram followers on a mini-tour of the pad which looked like a building site.

WATCH: Christina Hendricks gives tour of her new home and it's a disaster

The clip showed mounds of fallen wood, rubbish and crumbling walls proving she's taken on a massive renovation mission.

Christina captioned the post: "Welcome to my nightmare," and her fans agreed that the home makeover was going to be one of epic proportions.

Her former Mad Men co-star, January Jones, commented: "This gives me ptsd," and her followers wrote: "I'm scared for you Christina," while another joked: "Hey queen. Not to alarm you but I think ur house is missing a few screws."

Christina revealed her plans to renovate in January

Christina has been working up to fixing up her craftsman's cottage in LA after purchasing it at the beginning of the year.

At the time she told fans: "I bought a house! And I’m going to renovate this 1908 craftsman from head to toe!!!

"I’m scared, I cannot lie but so excited to design every little inch. My wonderful friend @beverlyhillsorganizer is going to design the layout and I’ll do all the aesthetic design. It’s going to be a beauty!"

Christina will no doubt bring her quirky design asthetic into her new home

She added: "Wish me luck. Im gonna need it. Oh, also I cut my hair again. @kattthompson craftsman."

While there's no doubt it's a huge task if her other home is anything to go by it'll be the epitome of perfection.

Her quirky interior design taste shines through in her beautiful house with several of her rooms looking like veritable treasure troves.

