Christina Hendricks shares upsetting sneak peek at new home as she reveals remodel nightmare

Christina Hendricks' frustration levels were through the roof on Friday when she voiced her annoyance over her living situation in the wake of her show's cancellation.

The much-loved Hollywood star excitedly took on a renovation project last year in the hopes of creating her dream home, but new photos from the Good Girls actress prove it's become a nightmare.

Christina took to Instagram with snapshots from inside the property she bought and it appears very little has been done.

WATCH: Christina Hendricks gave a tour of her home project months ago

Despite buying the home in October 2020, it looks like project is barely off the ground.

Fans rushed to support Christina after she candidly revealed: "Progress???? Absolutely no progress. I need advice guys…..my contractor has had this project since last October. #remodelhell #desperate #craftsmanremodel."

The video showed boxes, timber and dust everywhere with not much complete. Christina then added to her stories with further frustration.

Christina is upset at the lack of progress on her home

She shared a snapshot of another incomplete room in her home and wrote: "I think I might be a chump... cause... Where are the workers????? They never show up!!!!"

Christina was clearly feeling the strain of a renovation which was supposed to be a fun project for her.

Back in May, she admitted the home was somewhat of a "nightmare," but still seemed excited to get cracking on the home in Los Angeles.

When she first bought it she also updated fans on social media and wrote: "I'm scared, I cannot lie but so excited to design every little inch. My wonderful friend @beverlyhillsorganizer is going to design the layout and I'll do all the aesthetic design. It's going to be a beauty!"

Christina is not happy about the lack of work at her home

She added: "Wish me luck. Im gonna need it. Oh, also I cut my hair again. @kattthompson craftsman."

The fact that little has been done to her house is a kicker to Christina who recently wrapped filming of her hit show, Good Girls.

Now that her TV series has come to an end, she was likely looking forward to moving on with the renovation.

We wish her luck!

