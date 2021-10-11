Ariana Grande's $6.75million home where she married Dalton is actually from England - details The Tudor-style home was Ariana and Dalton's wedding venue

Ariane Grande gave fans an unprecedented look inside her stunning home when she married Dalton Gomez back in May 2021.

PHOTOS: Celebrity wedding dresses 2021: Gwen Stefani, Ariana Grande, Binky Felstead and more

The thank u, next hitmaker tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at her Montecito mansion, known as The Porter House, which was originally built in the UK. How did it make the journey across the world you may ask? According to Dirt, it started as two separate barns built in England in the 1700s, which were dismantled and carefully shipped to California before being rebuilt as a single property, connected by a solarium.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Blake Shelton and Ariana Grande joke on The Voice

The Tudor-style home formerly belonged to Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi, but Ariana purchased it in May 2020 for a reported $6.8 million. Now, it offers newlyweds Ariana and Dalton 5,500 square feet of living space with two bedrooms, two bathrooms, and two powder rooms.

MORE: Goldie Hawn is ageless in emotive new video from her spectacular garden in LA

READ: Why Ariana Grande's diamond wedding ring is one of a kind

Sharing the exciting news that she had wed her boyfriend of 16 months, Ariana shared pictures inside her living room which boasts white carpets, beamed ceilings and a statement log fireplace.

The Voice star shared wedding photos from inside her living room

The couple made it into a romantic venue for the wedding celebrations by adding white candles and hanging garlands from the ceiling.

Outside, it features a white and half-timber framed exterior with greenery surrounding the windows, which could be seen as Ariana and Dalton kissed for a photo.

TMZ reported that Ariana and Dalton spend a lot of time in Montecito, so it came as no surprise that they chose to host their nuptials - attended by just 20 guests - at the historic house.

The couple met in January 2020

Elsewhere, there are two kitchens with a huge glass-fronted fridge and a master with an en suite bathroom.

The Voice star Ariana also invested in a $13.7 million property in The Bird Streets neighbourhood of Los Angeles in June 2020, but this one includes a very modern interior with floor-to-ceiling walls with views over the surrounding hills.

Other features include an L-shaped infinity pool, a master bedroom with a walk-in wardrobe and lounge area on the top floor, and a media lounge, wine cellar, fitness studio and a wellness centre on the lower level.

READ: Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's $13million marital mansion is so unexpected

Read more HELLO! US stories here