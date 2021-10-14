The Home Edit's new Nashville home is an inspiration for any home decor fan So much inspiration!

The Home Edit has become one of the most popular shows on Netflix, thanks to the incredible transformations at the homes of stars including Khloé Kardashian and Reese Witherspoon which have inspired viewers around the world to plan home makeovers of their own.

It's all the work of professional home organisers Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin - and the pair decided now was the time to take a look at their own space, with an incredible new makeover of their Nashville property where they "shoot content, hold team meetings, and celebrate our gold-star moments with candy and champagne".

Located in the heart of the Tennessee city, the brand new two-story home was a blank canvas for the pair, who admitted it "was important we added our own signature touch to every square inch".

And that they certainly have, with their main conference room a soft blush pink color with matching chairs and a long mahogany table.

The two told People that the room is "the hub of our teamwork," and they chose the color - Moxie by Behr - because it creates a "positive and serene environment where our team can work and collaborate".

Their prop room is the embodiment of their ethos, a bright and bold rainbow-themed room using stripes in the colors Torch Red, Balcony Sunset, Celebration, Nurturing, Jean Blue Jacket and Cherry Juice.

The bathrooms, meanwhile, are decorated with a neutral navy blue, and the kitchen a charcoal gray, with both featuring gold embellishments and white tiling.

"Our brand aesthetic is a blend of both of our design sensibilities," Clea added.

"Joanna is all about the colors and patterns, where I lean to a more muted color palette of black and white, with occasional rainbows if the situation warrants it."

"The house should really be named The Home Edit Heaven… because it really is!"Joanne shared.

"It's perfectly on brand and our team is just obsessed with the final result. It's been a dream to have a place to call our own, and now it's a reality."

