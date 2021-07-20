Virgin River's Martin Henderson's immaculate home - photos

Season 3 of Virgin River has to be one of the most binge-worthy series on Netflix right now, and character Jack probably has your heart already.

In real-life, actor Martin Henderson is just as sweet, and the New Zealander has a rumoured romance with Mexican model Aisha Mendez.

While the jury is still out on whether they are still dating, Martin appears to live alone in a gorgeous home in Los Angeles. From his swanky kitchen through to his boho living room, take a look around…

Martin Henderson's living room

WATCH: Martin Henderson watches the show in his stunning lounge

One day, the actor revealed his stylish boho living room when he settled down to watch an episode of his own show with his beloved dog on his lap.

The short video clip revealed the star has wooden floors, white walls and interesting accessories in his chic lounge. As he panned the camera around the television was seen perched on a simplistic white table and next to it was a traditional-looking African drum.

Martin Henderson's hallway

Martin's hallway was also visible from the footage where he has a white console table, a vintage-style radiator, and more bohemian decorative items.

Martin Henderson's kitchen

The Virgin River actor is extremely tidy

Martin and his Virgin River co-star Alexandra Breckenridge took part in a baking challenge on his Instagram, giving fans a look at his impressive cookery area.

The space is all-white with a modern design, and Martin has a large silver fridge and other appliances on his worktops.

Rather unusually, Martin has exposed shelves in his kitchen rather than closed cupboards. This allows fans to see his meticulously organised dinnerware - the organisation is on point!

Martin Henderson's dining room

Fans saw a glimpse of Martin's dining room

In another video clip where Martin is sitting on his chic white sofa, his dining room was visible in the background. The modern space has a beige hessian rug and his dining room chairs are dressed with white linen covers.

