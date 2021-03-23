Good Girls' Christina Hendricks astounds fans with quirky bathroom makeover The Netflix star has seriously good taste

Christina Hendricks has once again displayed her unique sense of style after sharing some stunning before-and-after photos of her updated bathroom.

The Good Girls star shared a peek inside her quirky LA home, revealing she has completely revamped the space – and it looks gorgeous!

In the 'before' images, the room had a white bathtub and separate shower with Perspex doors. The wall was covered with black, red and white floral wallpaper and there wasn't much natural light.

But after the actress worked her magic, the bathroom looks like it belongs in a five-star hotel!

Christina has added a huge double shower, double sink and updated her flooring to marble tiles. All the fixtures are now brass and there is plenty of light in the room.

One stand-out feature is her new wallpaper, which is now shades of pink, red and black.

Captioning the snaps, Christina wrote: "I’ve been excited to share the bathroom I just redesigned!

Christina's bathroom looks amazing!

"I chose the navy flowered wallpaper and paint 10 years ago to add to the bathroom that existed when I bought the house, but it was time to design my dream bathroom and It’s currently my favorite room in the house.

"Switched everything over to brass, all new marble, floor tile, newly designed sink, antique mirrors and sconces, and of course, the wallpaper...... this room deserves a pink champagne party!!!"

Her fans were so impressed with the makeover, with one writing: "Glamorous and original – like you!" A second wrote: "Girl, you should moonlight as an interior designer!"

A third added: "OH MY GOODNESS!! I absolutely love what you’ve done with the place, it’s magnificent!!"

Christina shared another peek inside her home on Instagram

Earlier this month, the stunning red-head blew fans away when she shared another snapshot from inside her home and there were so many unique features, it's almost impossible to know where to look.

Christina posted a selfie and the wall behind her was covered in a beautiful gold, oriental print which stood out on the burgundy backdrop.

Her quirky design style included a bold gold lamp, antique-looking furnishings and there were even a selection of doll heads neatly displayed in an open-front cabinet.

Christina's fans adored her post and wrote: "Yes Christina! I love it," and, "That pose!" while others questioned whether it was a makeup room, closet or bedroom she was posing in.

