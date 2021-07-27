My Unorthodox Life star Batsheva Haart shares tour inside stylish New York apartment The Netflix star is the daughter of fashion designer Julia Haart

Fashion designer and entrepreneur Julia Haart has been making waves on Netflix since the launch of her family's new documentary, My Unorthodox Life.

The Netflix series has been a huge hit with viewers, who have enjoyed getting to know the Haart family, including Julia's oldest daughter, TikTok star Batsheva Haart.

Batsheva, 28, lives in New York with her husband Benn, and their relationship featured in many of the storylines on the show.

My Unorthodox Life star Batsheva Haart shared a tour inside her NYC apartment

What's more, Batsheva has a huge presence on social media, including her own YouTube channel.

Just before she left her apartment – the one that features in My Unorthodox Life – the 28-year-old gave fans a tour around it on her channel.

As expected, it's incredibly stylish and the social media star made the most out of the space to create a spacious living area for her and her husband.

Batsheva lives in New York with her husband Benn

Batsheva turned the main bedroom into a living room and spare bedroom, which featured wall-to-ceiling shelves that acted as an open-plan closet for her enviable outfits and shoes.

Batsheva's favourite room in the apartment was her spacious kitchen and living area, which she admitted she would miss when she moves as her new kitchen area wasn't as big.

"This is just the best. Unfortunately, where we are moving the kitchen is a bit smaller so it's going to be an adjustment," she told viewers.

The couple have been married since Batsheva was 19

Adding her stylish touches to the apartment, Batsheva even taught herself how to apply wallpaper to create a feature wall in the dining room.

"We used this as the focal point and I didn't get any artwork for it as I didn't feel like I needed it as it is a busy pattern," she said as she admired the monochrome wallpaper.

My Unorthodox Life follows the incredible life of the Haart family

While Batsheva was excited for a new adventure in the city, she couldn't help but reminisce as she ended the video.

"This was our first apartment in New York City and I've had so many amazing memories here," she said.

