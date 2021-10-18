Mindy Kaling's rainbow walk-in wardrobe is too dreamy for words The Morning Show star lives in LA

Mindy Kaling attended the L.A. Dance Project gala over the weekend and posted a photo of her stunning outfit inside her walk-in wardrobe.

As well as showing off her beautiful black floral midi dress, the snap also revealed a look at her home in Los Angeles, where she lives with her two children Katherine and Spencer. The Morning Show star, 42, stood inside her closet with multi-coloured zig-zag carpets underfoot and white shelves holding her bags and purses. A full-length mirror on the back of the door offers Mindy the perfect spot to check her outfits before leaving the house.

She captioned the photo: "I was honored to attend the @ladanceproject gala last night and support one of the most innovative arts organizations in America. I grew up thinking dance was only for a certain kind of person. With its artistry, collaborations with the coolest composers, and its commitment to inclusion and finding dancers in all communities, they are killing it.

The actress posed for a photo inside her closet

"What a magical night. I don’t have pictures of the dancing bc I didn’t want to be thrown out. I love @ladanceproject. Support them if you can - you’ll be so happy you did."

Fans were equally complimentary about her dress and her closet, with one writing: "You look radiant! And I love your closet lol," and another joking: "Can I come play in your closet some day? #littlegirldressupdreams."

A third remarked: "Look at all those purses! If I had the room and money I would have a closet just for earrings and purses!"

Mindy shared a look at her children's incredible adventure playground in the garden

The Never Have I Ever creator moved into her 1920 two-storey home in the exclusive Hancock Park neighbourhood of Los Angeles in summer 2017, after spending ten months renovating and redecorating the property.

She has previously given fans several glimpses inside her home, including the garden which boasts a pristine lawn lined with plants and a patio area near the house. It features an impressive Serendipity adventure playground for her children, which has a slide, two turrets and swings and appears to be worth a whopping $22,475.

Mindy's daughter Katherine's playroom was also revealed when she enlisting professional organisers The Home Edit to curate the space. It is filled with colourful toys, books and games, all of which have been neatly organised and colour co-ordinated on a blue shelving unit.

