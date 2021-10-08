Mindy Kaling's children's $22k playhouse at LA home will leave you speechless Katherine and Spencer are lucky children!

The Morning Show star Mindy Kaling shared two new photos of her home on Friday, including her children's impressive playhouse in the garden.

The doting mother-of-two took to Instagram to post a snap of her daughter Katherine holding a red ladybird umbrella with her back to the camera as she looked towards the adventure playground. It features a slide and two turrets painted with red and blue patterns and connected by a set of swings where Mindy's son Spencer could be seen lying underneath.

The rest of Mindy's garden boasts a pristine lawn lined with plants, a patio area near the house and extra-tall trees shrouding the outdoor space in privacy.

"When it rained for that very short amount of time, it was the most exciting thing that ever happened in our house," Mindy wrote. It wasn't long before her followers commented on the incredible play area, with one remarking: "Love your play structure!" and a second adding: "That playhouse is magical!!"

Mindy showed off her children's playhouse in the garden

A third asked: "Where can I find that swing set?" and another replied: "I found it on cedarworks.com. It’s lovely!!"

It appears to be one of the Serendipity designs worth a whopping $22,475, and customers can choose to add climbing walls, ramps, tire swings and more.

Mindy's second snap showed one of her children in the living room, still with an umbrella in hand! The room features a brown corner sofa topped with colourful scatter cushions, a TV surrounded by bookshelves and red patterned curtains.

The living room at their LA home

The Never Have I Ever creator moved into her 1920 two-storey home in the exclusive Hancock Park neighbourhood of Los Angeles in summer 2017, after spending ten months renovating and redecorating the property.

She has previously shown off her daughter's playroom after enlisting professional organisers The Home Edit to curate the space. It is filled with colourful toys, books and games, all of which have been neatly organised and colour co-ordinated on a blue shelving unit.

