Mindy Kaling's daughter Katherine's rainbow playroom is what dreams are made of The Morning Show star admitted she was envious of her daughter's room

Mindy Kaling has admitted that even she is jealous of her daughter's playroom after enlisting professional organisers The Home Edit to curate the space. The Morning Show star has filled her daughter Katherine's room with colourful toys, books and games, all of which have been neatly organised and colour co-ordinated on a shelving unit.

RELATED: Inside Mindy Kaling's former Hollywood home

Loading the player...

WATCH: 10 glimpses into celebrity homes

"Our LA team turned @mindykaling's playroom into a colourful collection of art supplies, tactile toys, and board books," a photo shared by The Home Edit on Instagram was captioned.

The photo prompted Mindy to comment: "This made me jealous of my own daughter's playroom! Thank you so much!"

Mindy Kaling hired The Home Edit to organise her daughter's playroom

Mindy has a pale blue shelving unit in her daughter's playroom, featuring art supplies such as paint, crayons and felt tips in clear plastic rotating carousels on the top shelf, puzzles and fancy dress accessories separated into rattan baskets on the shelf below, and clear containers for everything from balls to building blocks.

MORE: 25 of the most stylish celebrity children's rooms and nurseries

On the bottom shelf, Katherine's books have been organised by colour, creating a rainbow colour scheme.

The team previously curated Mindy's daughter's nursery

Mindy previously hired home organisers Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin to design a cute and functional nursery for her daughter when she was pregnant in 2017. They also tidied the rest of the comedian's home, including creating a "delicious and well organised" snack cupboard in her kitchen.

The Never Have I Ever creator moved into her 1920 two-storey home in the exclusive Hancock Park neighbourhood of Los Angeles in summer 2017, after spending ten months renovating and redecorating the property.

The Home Edit have also worked their magic at the homes of stars including Reese Witherspoon, Gwyneth Paltrow and Khloe Kardashian, and are set to share their expertise on their new Netflix show which airs in September.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.