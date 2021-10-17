Serena Williams gives glimpse inside impressive backyard at incredible $6.8 million home in rare video with daughter Olympia They did the cutest fall project together.

Serena Williams loves twinning with her daughter, so it was only fitting that they took their love for fashion a step further as they soaked up the sun at the family’s gorgeous Los Angeles home.

In a sweet new video the tennis star shared in her Instagram Story, she can be heard cheering on her 4-year-old daughter Olympia as they created tie-dye T-shirts in their backyard.

"Family tie-dye project. Yellow, rainbow and it’s fun," Serena said as she panned the camera over to Olympia, who was standing on the patio proudly displaying her works of art. "I like that one Olympia. That’s really cute," Serena added.

"Mama!", Olympia said as she showed off one of the shirts she created. Her dad, Alexis Ohanian, stood nearby and applauded her too.

Olympia had a blast decorating t-shirts in a tie-dye design in the family's backyard

The tyke went on to run back to the backyard and excitedly drizzled paint on more white T-shirts. It was clear she was having an amazing time.

The family fun-filled post comes just days after Serena made fans swoon when she served up a fierce look inside of her massive abode.

The superstar athlete looked incredible in an Instagram photo that showed her lounging on her white and wooden staircase wearing an ivory wrap sweater topped with gold buttons that she paired with matching shorts.

But it was her shoes that took the ensemble to another level.

Serena's gold lace-up boots made fans swoon as she posed on her chic staircase

Serena finished the outfit with a pair of on-trend, lace-up, metallic gold booties, and a coordinating gold watch.

“New Week energy,” she captioned the photo.

Fans went wild over the snap and swooned over the athlete’s stiletto heels. “Those boots,” one follower wrote, while another added: “Cool boots!”

Leave it to Serena to serve up fashion and interior design inspo all at once.

