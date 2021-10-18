Dannii Minogue's luxury home near where sister Kylie is moving – details Kylie will be joining her sister down under

Dannii Minogue has a stunning four-bedroom home in Melbourne, and it is believed that this area is where her sister Kylie is set to relocate very soon.

Dannii bought her home earlier this year and has moved in with her 10-year-old son, Ethan and her boyfriend Adrian Newman was also pictured helping the star move.

The property boasts a jaw-dropping kitchen, a private gym, a cellar, an outdoor terrace and a walk-in wardrobe.

Dannii gave fans a glimpse inside her former house when she appeared on Lorraine, giving us an idea of her design tastes.

Dannii Minogue's former home is so stylish

The living space featured plain walls, white shutters, two contemporary vases and a large plant.

Dannii lives in the affluent suburb of Hawthorn East and that is reported to be where sister Kylie will reside when she relocates to Australia.

Earlier this month the pop princess Kylie confirmed the rumours about her giving up UK life after 30 years were true.

The former actress bought a cottage in Melbourne back in 1990, but she took the decision to sell it in February 2021, meaning she will be looking for a new place to stay when she's back down under.

Kylie owns a jaw-dropping apartment in London

The star also owns a very lavish penthouse in the world's most expensive apartment building: One Hyde Park in London. Her home is believed to be worth £18million ($25million) which is 72 times more expensive than the UK average house price of £250,000.

It is unknown whether the singer will keep her London base for work purposes or cut ties with the UK altogether.

It is believed that Kylie's Welsh boyfriend Paul Solomons will not relocate to Australia, and the pair will be staying together in a long-distance relationship.

