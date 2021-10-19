Adele finally reveals truth about 'run down' south London flat - details The Hello singer lived in the London flat until aged 18

Despite owning three stunning homes in Beverly Hills, reported to be worth a combined $29.5 million, Adele has revealed that her childhood home in London was actually the "best house I've ever lived in."

As part of the Ultimate British Taste Test video, British Vogue's November cover star Adele explained that her West Norwood flat where she lived with her mum Penny until aged 18 holds special memories. She said: "I think my first memory of Eton mess would have been, I mean I grew up in North London in Tottenham but we did a few years in South London when I was older, it was the best house I’ve ever lived in, it was with my mum.

"In fact, this house always gets spoken about in the press as if it was like really run down and stuff because it was above what became a discount store and all of our little roof terraces were all linked.

Adele revealed her first memory of Eton Mess was at her London childhood flat

"And it was amazing, we had a young family at the end with these three lovely little boys who used to run up and down in their nappies, and I feel like one of them made a big Eton mess one day and brought it out. So, I reckon I was probably like a teenager."

The Hello singer used to live in West Norwood with her mother

The discount store underneath the Someone Like You hitmaker's home has since been converted into a pub, Knowles of Norwood. Back in 2015, the establishment tweeted, "@Adele we're opening a new pub on Thursday above your old flat in West Norwood. See you at the bar for a pint?"

Adele lived at the home from the age of 11 to 18 before moving to Notting Hill on her own in 2006, after being offered a record deal almost immediately after graduating from the Brit School.

Adele took part in the Ultimate British Taste Test video with Vogue. Credit: Steven Meisel

She now owns properties in Kensington in London and Beverly Hills, but she told Vogue that her son Angelo – whom she shares with her ex-husband Simon Koneki – was partly behind her decision to live in LA.

"I wanted fresh air and somewhere I could see the sky," she said.

"Also, once I had Angelo, in England if you haven’t got a plan with a young child and it’s raining, you’re [expletive]. And the kind of house I have in LA I could never afford in London. Ever."

Adele covers the November issues of British and American Vogue, available via digital download and on newsstands now.