Adele and her ex-husband Simon Konecki may have split in 2019, but they continue to live in very close proximity in order to co-parent their eight-year-old son, Angelo. So close, in fact, that they may even be able to wave to each other from their front gardens (if their mansions weren't so private!)

The Rolling in the Deep singer purchased her first home in the star-studded Beverly Hills area in 2016, shelling out a reported $9.5 million for a four-bedroom, six-bathroom home with a swimming pool.

After Adele and Simon went their separate ways, she expanded her property portfolio by buying another stunning home across the street in 2019. The $10 million home is thought to be where Simon now resides – making it extra convenient for their son to spend lots of time with both of his parents, especially following the pandemic.

Adele and Simon began dating in 2011 and welcomed Angelo in 2012. The couple tied the knot six years later in May 2018, but Adele filed for divorce in September 2019. According to court documents, they share joint custody of Angelo.

When their separation was announced, a representative for Adele said: "They are committed to raising their son together lovingly. As always they ask for privacy. There will be no further comment."

If her first two properties didn't offer enough space for herself and her family, the Hello hitmaker has recently invested in a third property next door which belongs to her friend Nicole Richie.

Nicole and her husband Joel Madden purchased the home in 2015, and photos inside have revealed the property boasts a sleek black kitchen, a huge drawing room and a grand staircase. Outside, it even has its own chicken coop, an edible garden and approximately 200 bees in two hives.

Adele's three properties are located so near each other that she now basically has her own compound, much like singer Ed Sheeran.

As well as her growing real estate portfolio in the 90210 area, she also owns homes in London and Malibu.

