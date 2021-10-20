Janette Manrara reveals 'struggle' at London home with Aljaz Skorjanec The Strictly Come Dancing star is from Miami

Janette Manrara took to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, where she shared the details of an issue at the home she shares with her husband, Aljaz Skorjanec.

The It Takes Two host expressed her frustration at a problem she's been having with her garden – and we're sure many people in the U.K at the moment will be able to relate!

The former Strictly pro shared a video that showed her talking to camera from the garden of her London home.

She said: "I came home, I cleaned my astroturf from all my leaves, how much do you want to bet as soon as I go inside, it's going to be filled again?"

Janette went on: "Does anyone else struggle with the fall and the leaves? At least for now, it's nice and green." The star then panned the camera around her garden, which did look neat and well-tended.

Pointing to a tree behind her garden fence, Janette joked: "I love her, but she does leave a mess on my garden."

Janette and Aljaz share a home in London

Janette and Aljaz moved into the property in December 2018 and have clearly made it a cosy place to spend time together.

Last November, the presenter proved the point by posting the image of herself and her husband snuggling together on their sofa, dressed in matching dressing gowns while watching the television. She captioned it: "Cuddles in robes at home."

The snap also gave a glimpse inside their stylish living room, complete with a dove grey sofa and French windows.

The couple tied the knot back in 2017

During lockdown, the couple shared several behind-the-scenes glimpses of their home, which is filled with cute personal touches including framed photos, lots of Disney memorabilia, and of course, their dancing trophies.

The couple have been together for several years and tied the knot in 2017 with three celebrations to allow their loved ones from around the world to attend.

