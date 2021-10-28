The Long Call's Pearl Mackie's home with partner Kam is an artistic haven The actress lives in London

Currently starring as DS Jen Rafferty in ITV's The Long Call, and famed for playing Bill Potts in Dr Who, Pearl Mackie is a busy woman – but she does find time to make her boho home utterly beautiful.

READ: The Long Call: viewers are all saying the same thing after second episode

Actress Pearl, who has come out as bisexual, is currently dating Kam Chhokar and Pearl's stunning home where Kam is likely to stay is a rainbow of colour. Clearly a fan of artwork, the star has plenty of prints and frames around her apartment, and she has quirky furniture too – take a look…

Loading the player...

WATCH: Everything you need to know about drama The Long Call

A sweet snap of Pearl and Kam locking lips gave fans a good look and the couple's living space complete with wooden floors and white walls. The room has a bright green sofa which is covered in cushions and the gallery wall and plants make it a modern dream.

The actress' living room is super-chic

Showcasing a beautiful bunch of flowers, Pearl inadvertently revealed her dining room table which is a traditional wooden piece with curved edges. In the dining room there are again more pop-art style prints, including one which reads: "Girls are powerful."

Pearl has a love for quirky interiors

At Christmas time, the actress positioned her twinkling tree in the corner by the window and multiple frames upon the walls could be seen in the festive snap. There is one print of Frida Kahlo, another reading: "It's a London thing" and another smaller artwork down below.'

MORE: Who is The Long Call's Declan Bennett?

MORE: The Long Calls' Ben Aldridge reveals he drew on strict religious upbringing for role in new drama

During a video posted to her Instagram feed another corner of her home was revealed, with a different statement black and white print. There is definitely a running theme!

The star had a beautiful Christmas tree one festive season

Pearl was born in London's Brixton and her current home is located there too. Speaking to Time Out about the area, she said: "I love it, man. Brixton's wicked. It’s got such a great vibe. All my family are around and loads of my mates live there so it’s nice to walk to each other's houses."

Pearl records social media videos from her home

She added: "It's obviously changed loads. Me and my mum used to go down to Brixton on a Saturday to wander around the market and there was this one pizza place where she could get a decent cappuccino. Now everywhere is a coffee shop, a brunch place or a bar."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.