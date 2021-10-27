Taylor Swift's fans convinced she's dropped new music clues in rare home video The Bad Blood singer has an incredible home

Taylor Swift took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a cute at-home video with her fans shot at what appears to be her Tribeca penthouse. The 'Swifties' as Taylor's loyal following are called, were then convinced that the clip dropped major clues about her upcoming music – but did you spot them?

The curated video is about how much the singer loves the fall season and during the clips she's spotted wearing a snake ring and writing some words in a notepad which sparked a lot of speculation. One fan rushed to Twitter to write: "Am I the only one who noticed the reputation snake ring???? And those words… are they from the vault song?"

The potential lyrics read: "Just between us did the love affair maim you too?"

Another shared a blurry screenshot of the delicate ring up close, writing: IS THAT A SNAKE RING??!?????? REP ERA IS COMING OMGG AHHHH #ARIATaylorSwift."

Taylor Swift's home video has everyone talking

The fans are referring to a potentially unreleased song 'from the vault' which are secret tracks recorded by Taylor years ago and released with each of her albums. The re-recording of her album Red is hotly anticipated in November and perhaps a special 'vault' track could feature in that.

The star only ever shared glimpses of her incredible homes

The fun video, showing Taylor in different autumnal scenarios, allowed fans to see more of the star's home than ever before – and it looks seriously stunning.

While baking cookies, the high-spec marble island was revealed, and it looks so chic. The yard area also got a showcase in the clips as Taylor walked along her patio and sat on a wooden bench with a backdrop of greenery.

Taylor has an impressive property collection

The gorgeous wooden beams on her ceilings were clear to see in one of the clips, proving that she has a very cosy home indeed.

This isn't Taylor's only property though, as the star has a portfolio of houses around America, including bases in Rhode Island, New York, Nashville and Los Angeles.

