Who is The Long Call's Declan Bennett?

ITV’s new detective crime drama The Long Call started on Monday night and has had viewers talking about its gripping plot and excellent performances ever since. But while the show stars some familiar faces, fans are wondering why they recognise Matthew’s husband Jonathan.

Who is Declan Bennett?

Actor Declan Bennett plays Jonathan in the new series, who is husband to DI Matthew Venn (played by Our Girl’s Ben Aldridge).

WATCH: The trailer for ITV's The Long Call

Viewers of the show might recognise Declan as he played Charlie Cotton, the long-lost grandson of Dot Benning, in the BBC soap opera EastEnders. He joined the show in 2014 before exiting the following year. Bennett later reprised his role in 2017.

As well as television acting, Declan is also known for his stage performances. In 2002 he played Guru Dazzle in Boy George's West End show Taboo before taking over one of the lead roles, Billy, playing alongside Matt Lucas, Boy George, and Julian Clary. He has also performed lead roles in Broadway and West End productions such as Rent, Once and Jesus Christ Superstar.

Alongside his stage career, Declan performs as a singer-songwriter and has released four albums. As a teenager, he was a member of the pop/rock band Point Break which also featured Brett Adams and David 'Ollie' Oliver from the UK children's TV programme Byker Grove. The band released four singles before Bennett left the band in 2000.

Ben and Declan play married couple Matthew and Jonathan

What is The Long Call about?

The Long Call is ITV’s new four-part event detective drama which will run from Monday to Thursday night. The series is based on a novel of the same name by Ann Cleeves, creator of the Vera and Shetland series, and stars Ben Aldridge as DI Matthew Venn who returns with his husband to a small community in North Devon after being rejected by his family 20 years previous.

Juliet Stevenson, Martin Shaw and Pearl Mackie also star alongside Ben.

