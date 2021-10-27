The Long Call: viewers are all saying the same thing after second episode What do you think of the new series?

The second episode of ITV’s new detective drama The Long Call aired on Tuesday night and viewers of the show are all saying the same thing.

Fans are taking to Twitter to comment on the tense plot twists, with one person tweeting: "Oooh #TheLongCall was very good tonight. So many twists and turns can't wait for tomorrow's episode," while another added: "So many twists and turns. I don't know who to trust."

A third person wrote: "Terrific, tense viewing. We can relate to the 'cult' influence. Great seeing the dilemma faith and sexuality conflicts cause people in real life played out on primetime television. Well done. Thoroughly enjoying. Terrific casting. #TheLongCall."

Many people are also praising the show’s representation of gay men with the main character being in a happy marital relationship. One person tweeted: "Really enjoying #TheLongCall. Terrific cast and settings - always good to see Bristol on tv! But really most pleased that a mainstream drama has a lead character who happens to be gay, with routine domestic as well as intimate scenes with his husband. This representation matters," while another added: "Powerful visibility without the usual stereotypes portrayed in the media. Well done."

But it’s not just the plot and performances that are catching the attention of viewers. Fans of the show are noticing the "wonderful" scenery and stunning locations used in the show. One person took to Twitter, writing: "Like with #Vera and #Shetland there's some gorgeous scenery in #TheLongCall," while another added: "Thoroughly enjoyed #TheLongCall. Likeable characters, gripping story, some nice scenery artistically shot."

Ben and Pearl play DI Matthew and DC Jen

The Long Call was filmed in Bristol, Ilfracombe Harbour and the North Devon coast, where the series is set.

For those who have yet to watch the new detective crime drama, the series is inspired by a novel of the same name by Ann Cleeves, creator of the Vera and Shetland series, and stars Ben Aldridge, Juliet Stevenson, Pearl Mackie and Martin Shaw.

The series follows DI Matthew Venn, played by Ben, as he investigates a murder while coming to terms with painful events in his own past.

