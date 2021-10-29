Rishi Sunak's huge Georgian mansion he only visits at weekends The Chancellor of the Exchequer has an impressive property portfolio

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak undoubtedly spends a lot of time at his desk working hard, but when he does get some downtime, where does the MP live?

Rishi and his wife Akshata Murthy have a very impressive property portfolio with many UK homes and even one in California. While the couple, along with their two daughters Krishna and Anoushka, spends most of their time in London due to Rishi's work, they also have a sprawling manor house in North Yorkshire for weekends – and it's epic!

The grand home is located within the village of Kirby Sigston, which is near to Northallerton.

It is believed to be set on a 12-acre plot of land, so it is likely that it boasts incredible panoramic views for the family to enjoy.

Reports suggest that the acquisition set Rishi back £1.5million, but that shouldn't be a problem considering he is unofficially known as one of the wealthiest MPs with a net worth of around £200million, while his wife is the daughter of billionaire N.R. Narayana Murthy.

Rishi shared a photo at what could be his Yorkshire home

The MP doesn't share too much of his personal life online, but he did upload a barbeque snap on his Instagram feed which appears as though it could have been taken at the vast garden of his regal home.

As if the expanse of land and on-site lake weren't enough, planning permission has been approved for Rishi to build a separate outbuilding for a 20-metre swimming pool, as well as a separate tennis court. Fancy!

One of Rishi's homes features a statement blue sofa

The family spends weekends at this house, while their home in Kensington with four bathrooms and two reception rooms spread across four storeys is ideal for in the week.

While the property would have made an idyllic wedding backdrop, the couple chose to say 'I do' in Bangalore 2009 in an amazing ceremony which took place over two days!

