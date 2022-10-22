Strictly star Molly Rainford's all-white bachelorette pad amid Nikita dating rumours

Strictly Come Dancing contestant Molly Rainford has been dancing up a storm with professional Carlos Gu, but it's other pro dancer Nikita Kuzmin that Molly has been hitting headlines with amid reports they are dating.

MORE: Britain's Got Talent: where are the child stars now?

Loading the player...

WATCH: Molly Rainford's rehearsal video

Officially, Molly is single, and she lives alone in the UK capital. The star has given her Instagram followers a look around her home one photo at a time. Take a tour around her totally chic, ultra-modern pad…

Molly snapped a cheeky selfie, showing off part of her gorgeous home with chic venetian blinds and modern artwork. Her residence also has coving details around the ceiling.

Molly Rainford's bedroom

The presenter allowed fans to see inside her private bedroom by sharing this sultry snap on Instagram. As Molly posed for the camera in her casual wear, her bedroom surroundings could be observed. The walls are painted white and she has a grey bed with a padded headboard. The bed has been decorated with matching cushions and a knitted throw and there's also a fun piece of art on the wall above the bed.

MORE: Strictly's Molly Rainford: Who are her famous parents?

SEE: Watch Strictly star Molly Rainford's breathtaking Britain's Got Talent final performance

Molly Rainford's hallway

Molly's hall provided the perfect backdrop for an outfit photo one day, and the photo revealed the space is white and features a plush grey carpet.

Molly Rainford's kitchen

The star showcased her singing talents with an amazing video from her modern kitchen. The cooking space has white kitchen cupboards, brick-style white tiles and black worktops. Molly was sitting on a teal chair with diamond embossed details while she belted out a tune. The chair added a very small pop of colour to her otherwise all-white abode.

Molly Rainford's living room

As expected, Molly's lounge also takes on a chic grey and white theme with white walls and a pebble-coloured leather sofa. The image also reveals the star has grey hued wooden flooring.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.